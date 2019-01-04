JANESVILLE
Police are warning residents and asking the public’s help in finding who is responsible for three armed robberies committed on the east side of Janesville since Dec. 20.
The robberies were reported in and near the 2800 to 2900 blocks of Woodlane Drive, according to a police news release issued Friday.
The latest incident was early Friday morning, when a robber stole money from a pedestrian in the 2900 block of Woodlane Drive.
Officers responded at 12:14 a.m. Friday. The robber approached the victim, demanded money, displayed a gun and then fled on foot with the money, according to a police department news release.
A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking the robber, according to the release.
The area is residential, with several apartment buildings, but close to the Milton Avenue commercial strip.
The robberies all happened after 11 p.m. and have the following similarities, police said.
- The robber was described as a black or Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a slim build, wearing dark clothing and concealing his face with a bandanna, ski mask or other covering.
- The robber has a handgun with a black frame and a silver-colored slide.
- The robber hit two of the victims in the head with the handgun.
- The robber confronted the victims while they were walking and demanded money or property.
Police urged residents to take measures to protect themselves, including being aware of their surroundings, reporting suspicious activity and considering walking in pairs.
Anyone with have information is asked to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or to leave a tip using the P3 smartphone application.
