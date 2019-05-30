NEWVILLE

A southbound lane of Interstate 90/39 is being closed temporarily near Newville Road east of Edgerton as authorities deal with a vehicle fire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports a vehicle fire reported at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at the southbound lanes were being closed at mile-marker 165 near the I-90/39 bridge at Newville Road has left the south lanes closed.

The state patrol indicated in an updated alert shortly after 8 p.m. that the right southbound lane remained closed while crews dealt with cleaning up after the fire.

No other details were immediately available.