JANESVILLE
A 16-year-old teen is in custody after shooting a friend through the hip with a handgun on Friday afternoon in Janesville’s Fourth Ward neighborhood, police said.
Police were called to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville for a report of a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his hip, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.
Police said an investigation revealed the male and his 16-year-old friend were visiting a home at the 200 block of Linn Street when a handgun the friend was handling went off and shot the male through the hip.
The 16-year-old who shot the boy was arrested on first-degree reckless endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, police said. The teen was being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center, police said.
Police said during the incident, the bullet traveled through the boy’s hip and flank before it exited his body. The bullet then traveled through a TV and a window.
Police died
Police were locate the residence where the shooting injury happened, but authorities have not located the gun involved in the incident because of “lack of cooperation” by those involved, police said.