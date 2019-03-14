JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery late Tuesday night, according to a police crime alert.

The suspects entered the Shore Exxon, 1905 E. Milwaukee St., and one displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to witnesses and surveillance cameras.

Police responded at 10:57 p.m. but the suspects had fled northwest towards Richards Court with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

The armed suspect is described at male, light skin, possibly African American or Hispanic, six feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. They were last seen wearing a black winter coat with light grey lined hood, green beanie hat, a red bandana covering the nose and mouth, grey work gloves, dark pants and black work boots.

The second suspect is described at male, possibly white or Hispanic, about five feet 10 inches tall, slender build and weighing 170 pounds. They were last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red drawstrings, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 608-755-3100 or submit information anonymously through Janesville Area Crime Stoppers are www.stopjanesvillecrime.com.