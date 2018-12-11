JANESVILLE
Police are looking for a suspect who stole white Chevrolet Uplander van around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. Todd Kleisner.
The owner stopped at Kwik Trip, 2545 E. Memorial Drive, and left the vehicle unlocked and running. According to Kleisner, the thief entered the van and drove away while the owner was in the gas station.
The license plate number is 775-ZER.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 608-757-2233 or submit tips anonymously via the “P3 Tips” app for smartphones.
