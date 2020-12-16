JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department is investigating a suspicious person complaint that involved a man who posed as a Janesville Water Department employee and entered a woman's home.
Officers were notified at 2 p.m. Tuesday about a man who posed as a water department employee and entered a house in the 1600 block of Liberty Lane at 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a police department news release.
Water department employees were in the area changing water meters and transmitters, and the elderly resident assumed the man was doing that, according to the release.
The man asked the resident to turn on the hot water and then proceeded to check it with a laser-type device. He looked around the house, but no theft occurred. When asked if he was going to change the water meter, the man said a change wasn’t necessary and left, according to the release.
The man was wearing a lanyard with photo identification and drove a blue vehicle, according to the release.
Residents are reminded that the city mails notices to residents to schedule appointments. City employees carry identification, and they wear clothing and drive vehicles that identify them as city employees.