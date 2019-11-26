JANESVILLE

Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man who harassed women at the Walmart Supercenter on Thursday.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. that day, a man approached women and at least one underage teen in the store at 3800 Deerfield Drive and engaged them in conversation.

A 17-year-old employee who was stocking shelves was the only person to report the incidents, Detective Chris Buescher said.

The girl told police she heard the man yelling and talking about God. He approached her and asked about her family, personal life and if she was a virgin. He tried to give her a $50 bill; she declined, and then he put it in her pocket, Buescher said.

The girl left the bill in her pocket “because she was pretty freaked out at this point,” Buescher said.

He then kissed her cheek, slapped her butt and said “I’m not a pervert,” Buescher said.

The slap hurt for at least two hours, she told an officer. Buescher said he would arrest the man for battery for the slap.

The employee left the area, but the man approached her later, saying odd things, and she went to the restroom to escape, Buescher said.

The girl then told a manager, who got security staff to review video, when the other instances were discovered.

Buescher said videos show the man going around the store, pushing a cart with food and talking to four or five females, including older women in scooters. It’s possible he accosted others outside of the view of surveillance cameras.

He offered money to several and possibly all of them, Buescher said, adding that some of the videos are from a distance and not clear enough to tell. It wasn’t clear why he offered money.

The man kissed or tried to kiss each of the females without warning, police said.

The man left the cart and items behind when he reached the checkout, police said.

Police described the man as white, about 50 years old, with a stocky build, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, bald, with no facial hair. He left the parking lot in a dark-colored crew cab pickup truck.