JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department is looking for a man suspected in a retail theft at Woodman’s Food Market, 2819 N. Lexington Drive.
The theft occurred at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Police encourage residents with information on the man's identity to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact the police department at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app or visit p3tips.com.
