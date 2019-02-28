JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is looking for a man suspected in a retail theft at Woodman’s Food Market, 2819 N. Lexington Drive.

The theft occurred at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Police encourage residents with information on the man's identity to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app or visit p3tips.com.