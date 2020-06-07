JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed the JR Quick Mart gas station on Midland Road.

Officers were dispatched to the gas station at 650 Midland Road at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

The man entered the store before walking up to the cashier and making a gesture under his clothing, which made the cashier believe the man had a gun.

No weapon was shown.

The man demanded money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money. He ran toward the Baymont Inn hotel.

The robber is described as a white, about 24 years old and 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a white long-sleeved shirt with three dark buttons, white tennis shoes and a white knit stocking cap.

The Janesville Police Department is asking those with information on the incident or those who may know the identity of the man to contact the department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 application on a smartphone.