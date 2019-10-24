JANESVILLE

Police are searching for the robber of Stop-N-Go from Wednesday night, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning to an armed robbery at Stop-N-Go convenience store at 3515 E. Milwaukee St., according to the release.

At about 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, the robber entered the store and demanded money while displaying a handgun. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot before officers arrived, according to the news release.

The same man is suspected of robbing Casey’s General Store in Milton earlier Wednesday night, according to the release.

The robber is described as a 30-year old white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and was seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery should all the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.