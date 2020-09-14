JANESVILLE

Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing a car in Monroe after a pursuit through part of Rock County.

A Janesville Police Shift Commander said the owner of the vehicle used a phone app to track the vehicle into Rock County and alerted authorities. The vehicle was seen on Rockport Road in Janesville, and Janesville police initiated a pursuit. Rock County sheriff deputies deployed stop sticks, and the two people fled from the vehicle along Plymouth Church Road near Afton.

Law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, Janesville police, Beloit police and the Town of Beloit police created a perimeter around where the car thieves were last seen.

No injuries had been reported.