JANESVILLE

Police are looking for a man they say shot into the air as officers chased him Thursday night on South Academy Street, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 507 S. Academy St. at 11:47 p.m. Thursday but found the suspect had left the residence. Police returned shortly after leaving when the suspect returned to the scene, according to the release.

Antonio D. Simms, 39, of Janesville and Illinois was found on Academy Street near Wilson Street. Simms fled on foot when officers told him he was under arrest, according to the release.

During the chase, Simms pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired three rounds into the air and then fled, according to the release.

Officers recovered the gun and shell casings near the scene. No officers were injured.

Police were still looking for Simms on Friday. He is suspected of felony possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering safety and obstructing/resisting an officer.

Anyone with information can call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip through Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or through the P3 Tips app.