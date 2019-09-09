JANESVILLE

Police are searching for a missing Milwaukee woman expected to be visiting a friend in Janesville, according to a police department news release.

Kaitlyn V. Spott, 20, had been visiting a friend over the weekend when her father was unable to reach her. He contacted the police department concerned he had not heard from Spott, according to the release.

Spott is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sleeveless shirt with a distinctive blue topaz necklace.

Anyone with information about Spott’s location should contact the Rock County Communications Center a 608-757-2244, the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 App.