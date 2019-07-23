BRODHEAD

Police are searching for the suspect of two stolen vehicles, according to a Brodhead Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 7:42 p.m. Monday to a report of two stolen vehicles and possible drug activity at Stop-N-Go at the 2413 block of First Center Avenue.

Police attempted to arrest the suspect Juwaun Antwaun Carter, 17, of Janesville, after talking with several individuals about the complaint.

Carter fled arrest on foot. Officers lost sight of him near Red Cedar Lane and Conifer Court and are still looking.

Carter is wanted on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting and obstructing.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts should call the Brodhead Police Department at 608-897-2112 or Green County Crime Stoppers at 800-422-7463.