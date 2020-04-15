JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is asking residents for help identifying a dog involved in a biting incident Monday, according to a news release.

A resident’s dog was attacked while out for a walk at about 1:50 p.m. Monday near the corner of West Court Street and North Oakhill Avenue. The dog’s owner attempted to separate the animals and was bit by the loose dog, according to the release.

The loose dog is described as a mixed breed with dark brindle colored and patterned fur weighing around 60 to 80 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the dog owner can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-7572244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers ate 608-758-3636.