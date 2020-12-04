JANESVILLE

A local Janesville business was burgled early Friday morning on the city’s west side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a burglary at 2:56 a.m. at Barkley’s Burgers’ Brews & Dawgs on 2710 W. Court St.

According to officers, two burglars forced entry into the business and used a tool to steal money from several gaming machines. Four machines were damaged in the burglary.

The burglars fled in a dark colored SUV, driven by a third, unknown suspect, with an undetermined amount of money. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on West Court Street, according to the release.

The burglars were described as a 5-foot-11-inch male, weighing 175 pounds and a 5-foot-9-inch tall male, weighing 150 pounds. Both burglars were wearing dark colored clothing, according to the release.

Police are processing the scene and the burglary is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact the police department at 608-755-3100, call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit an anonymous tip using the free P3 app.