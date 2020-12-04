JANESVILLE

Police are looking for two burglars who broke into a west-side Janesville tavern early Friday morning and stole money from several gaming machines.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at 2:56 a.m. Friday at Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., but found no one inside, according to a police department news release.

The two burglars apparently had forcibly entered the tavern through an exterior door and used a tool to steal money from several gaming machines, damaging four of them, according to the release.

The burglars fled with an undetermined amount of money in a dark-colored SUV driven by a third person. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on West Court Street, according to the release.

The burglars are described as two men, one 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds and the other 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. Both men were wearing dark clothing, according to the release.

Police are still investigating and reviewing video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to call the police department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or to submit an anonymous tip using the free P3 tips app.