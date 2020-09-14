JANESVILLE

Police are searching for two vehicles involved in a shots fired incident from Sunday night, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire near South Main Street and Clark Street. Multiple people reported hearing seven to eight gun shots and vehicles accelerating out of the area, according to the news release.

Witness statements and video surveillance revealed two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident and exchanged gun fire, according to the release.

Officers found shell casing on the road in the 100 block of Clark Street. One residence was struck by the gunfire, however no injuries were reported, according to the release.

Both vehicles were described as newer with one a silver hatchback car similar to a Subaru and the other a blue car with tinted windows similar to an Acura TSX. The blue car also has a loud or modified exhaust.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident. Anyone with information or additional exterior video surveillance can call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app.