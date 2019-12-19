JANESVILLE

Janesville police are asking for the public's help in locating two men suspected of robbing the Stop n’ Go on Janesville’s east side early Thursday morning.

Police responded at 2:07 a.m. Thursday to a report of a robbery at Stop n’ Go, 1604 E. Racine St., according to a police news release

The clerk told officers two robbers wearing brightly colored sweatshirts and ski masks entered the station. They demanded money and told the clerk to empty the cash drawer, according to the release.

One of the men implied he had a gun, but the clerk never saw it, according to the release.

The robbers fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash. Officers created a perimeter and dispatched a police dog but were not able to find them. The sweatshirts the men wore were found several blocks away, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244, leave an anonymous Janesville CrimeStoppers tip at 608-756-3636 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.