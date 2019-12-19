JANESVILLE

Two men robbed the Stop n’ Go on Janesville’s east side early Thursday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police responded at 2:07 a.m. to a report of a robbery at Stop n’ Go, 1604 E. Racine St.

The clerk told officers two robbers wearing brightly colored sweatshirts and ski masks entered the shop. The robbers demanded money and commanded the clerk to empty the cash drawer, according to the release.

One of the robbers implied they had a gun though the clerk never saw it, according to the news release.

The robbers fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash. Officers created a perimeter and dispatched the K9 unit though were unable to locate the robbers. Only the sweatshirts worn by the robbers were found several blocks away, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244, leave an anonymous Janesville CrimeStoppers tip at 608-756-3636 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.