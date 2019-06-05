JANESVILLE

Janesville police are searching for two robbers after gun shots were heard early Wednesday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 1:10 a.m. to an apartment on Milwaukee Street. The victim told police a female acquaintance brought two men to his apartment. Once inside, one of the men showed a handgun and demanded money, according to the release.

The robbers left with an undisclosed amount of money after striking the victim with the firearm. The gun discharged but no one was struck, according to the release.

The victim received a head wound and was treated at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, submit a tip through Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or through the P3 Tips app.