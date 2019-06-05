JANESVILLE

Janesville police are searching for two robbers who struck a man in the head with a pistol, causing the weapon to discharge early Wednesday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 1:10 a.m. to the victim's apartment in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street. The man told police a female he knows brought two men to his apartment. Once inside, one of the men showed a handgun and demanded money, according to the release.

The robbers left with money from the man's wallet after striking him with what appeared to be a semiautomatic pistol. The gun discharged when the man was struck, but no one was struck by the bullet, according to the release.

Investigators believe the woman knew the men were going to commit a robbery when she took them to the man's home, Lt. Charles Aagaard, head of Janesville police detectives, said.

Police believe they know the woman's identity and are looking for her, Aagaard said.

He said it appears the robbery was planned.

"I suspect they knew he’d be a good target. How or why I’m not sure, yet," Aagaard said.

Aagaard declined to say how much money was stolen.

The victim described both robbers as clean shaven black males, about 230 pounds, stocky builds, 30 to 40 years old wearing dark clothing, dark shoes and gloves. The gunman is 6 feet 4 inches to 6 feet 5 inches tall, and the other robber is 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall, Aagaard said the victim told investigators.

The victim had abrasions on his head from being struck. He was treated and released at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, submit a tip through Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or through the P3 Tips app.