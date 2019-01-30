JANESVILLE

Police are searching for robbers of Five Points Grocery and Gas on Janesville's east side, according to a police news release.

Officers responded at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a robbery at 600 W. Milwaukee St. Five or six robbers entered the store and demanded money, according to the release.

The robbers took cigarettes and cash and are suspected to fleeing to the north. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or to leave a tip using the P3 smartphone application.