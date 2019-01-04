JANESVILLE
Police are looking for a robbery suspect from early Friday morning at the 2900 block of Woodlane Drive, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers responded at 12:14 a.m. Friday. The robber approached the victim demanding money and displaying a gun, according to the release.
The robber fled on foot after taking the money. The department’s K9 Unit, aided by the Investigation Division, tracked the suspect to no avail, according to the news release.
No injuries were reported. The investigation is on-going.
The suspect is described as male weighing about 140 pounds and five feet, four inches tall. He is thinly built and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black bandana with a white design covering his face.
Anyone with information should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, according to the release.
Residents can also report tips anonymously by downloading the free “P3 tips” app.
