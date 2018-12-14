181214_PIRATE

Police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a theft from a porch in the 500 block of Muir Street early Friday morning.

 Janesville Police Department

A camera on the porch of the south-side residence recorded the theft of a Honda 1000 generator at 3:45 a.m., and a video will be posted on the Janesville Police Department’s Facebook page “shortly,” according to a statement released at 10:47 a.m.

Sgt. Brian Vaughn told The Gazette that a friend of the owner had repaired the generator and dropped it off overnight.

Anyone with information can contact police at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at (608) 756-3636 or by sending an anonymous text through the “P3 tips” app.

