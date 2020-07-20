Protests, riots and the militarization of police are upcoming topics in the Courageous Conversations discussion series, in an online forum set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Courageous Conversations is a monthly discussion on racial justice co-sponsored by Community Action of Rock & Walworth Counties, Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County.

For more information and to access the Zoom link, contact Amiee Leavy, YWCA racial justice coordinator, at aleavy@ywcarockco.com.

An informal discussion called "In the Parking Lot," which starts after the regular program ends, is set for 7 to 7:30 p.m.