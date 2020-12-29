JANESVILLE
Police are looking for a suspicious person who asked a child to get into their vehicle, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
The incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 in the 1400 block of South Washington Street.
A 10-year-old child was riding a bicycle in the area when a white SUV stopped nearby. The suspect said, “Come on, get in my van.” The child was able to ride home to safety and was unharmed, according to the release.
The suspect was described as a white man aged 30 to 40-years old, balding with short brown hair on the sides, no glasses or facial hair and was seen wearing a brownish, blue shirt.
Anyone with information should contact the police department at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 phone app.