JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is in custody awaiting charges that he tried to kill a woman and then called 911 to report it.
The Janesville Police Department hasn’t released many details, but in an alert Friday, the department said Cory L. Ary, 33, faces charges of first-degree attempted homicide after he called the Rock County 911 Center on Wednesday and told a 911 call taker “he just tried to kill his wife.”
Janesville police Lt. Mike Blaser said police are limited in information they can release in the pending case, but he said authorities responding to Ary’s call found a woman at a residence in the 600 block of South Franklin Street with injuries police believe were from from being stabbed with a knife.
Ary, who was at the Fourth Ward neighborhood residence when police arrived, was cooperative as officers arrested him and took him in custody. Police said officers arrested Ary without force, and as of Friday he was in custody.
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Blaser said he was unsure of the woman’s status as of Friday afternoon.
A clerk at the Rock County District Attorney’s office said charges for Ary had not yet by processed as of Friday afternoon.
A LinkedIn account search shows someone with the name Cory Ary’s is a manager at a discount retail store in Janesville.