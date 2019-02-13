JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for a vehicle involved in an incident Monday outside Jackson Elementary School.

At about 3:30 p.m., a small, black SUV approached a student at the intersection of Kellogg Avenue and Adel Street, according to a news release.

A male driver and rear-seat passenger asked the female student to get in the vehicle because it was cold outside, according to the release.

The student fled the area, and the vehicle left in an unknown direction.

The SUV was described as having a dent in the driver's side door and having tinted windows, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.