01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE

JANESVILLE

Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Janesville's south side early this morning, according to Lieutenant Kleisner.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. today at BP gas station, 1951 Center Ave. The robber entered the gas station and demanded money from the till.

Kleisner said the robber took the clerk's purse after she refused to comply and fled in a green SUV. The robber was armed with a knife but did not threaten the clerk.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 608-757-2233 or submit tips anonymously via the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse