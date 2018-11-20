JANESVILLE
Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Janesville's south side early this morning, according to Lieutenant Kleisner.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. today at BP gas station, 1951 Center Ave. The robber entered the gas station and demanded money from the till.
Kleisner said the robber took the clerk's purse after she refused to comply and fled in a green SUV. The robber was armed with a knife but did not threaten the clerk.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 608-757-2233 or submit tips anonymously via the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
