JANESVILLE

Janesville police are searching for a suspicious man who reportedly attempted to photograph a girl in a bathroom stall at the Janesville Mall, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the mall at 7:37 p.m. Friday after the girl reported the incident.

People are encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 if they can identify the man.