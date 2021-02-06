JANESVILLE
Police say a warehouse employee was killed Friday in Janesville after he was pinned between a semitrailer truck and a skid steer in an accident that happened during snow removal.
Police reports and a news release from the Janesville Police Department indicate that a 44-year-old employee at Kenco Logistics apparently was killed after he was struck by a skid steer that was moving snow. At the time, the employee was helping a semitrailer truck driver near loading docks at the business at 1317 Barberry Drive.
Police said the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Friday at Kenco, according to a police report obtained by The Gazette.
The skid steer driver was a private contractor hired to removal snow from the property. Police have not named the company contracted to remove snow.
The employee was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Police in a public alert on Saturday said they're not releasing the identity of the employee killed pending notification of family.
According to police reports, the employee had been pinned between the back of the skid steer and the back of the semitrailer, but more details were not immediately available.
Police reports indicate one person was given a blood test following the accident, but police have reported no citations or arrests in the incident.
The Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on an investigation, police said.