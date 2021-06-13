JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he apparently crashed his car while driving intoxicated behind the Pine Tree Plaza strip mall on Janesville’s northeast side early Friday.
Police said Jaime Jaramillo, 24, was in the intensive care unit at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, after he crashed his gray BMW 335 sports sedan behind the Pine Tree Plaza, 2900 Deerfield Drive, at about 2:19 a.m. Friday, according to a Janesville police incident report.
Officers were conducting a security check at a retail store at the mall shortly after 2 a.m. Friday when they reported hearing the roaring engine of a speeding car and then a “loud crash” coming from behind the mall, according to reports.
Police investigating found Jaramillo’s car crashed. Reports didn’t give further details of the crash or why Jaramillo was apparently speeding behind the strip mall, but police said Jaramillo was intoxicated.
An update on Jaramillo’s condition wasn’t immediately available Sunday night.
Police said the Wisconsin State Patrol is continuing an investigation.