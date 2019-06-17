JANESVILLE

Police responded to a shots fired incident at 11:07 p.m. Sunday near Cherry Street and Rockport Road, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

An investigation revealed the incident occurred at 603 Rockport Road. After issuing a search warrant at 2:23 a.m. Monday, police found a handgun at the residence.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, according to the release.

Jason Sun, 31, of Janesville, was arrested on suspicion of probation violation during police investigations.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, submit a tip through Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or through the P3 Tips app.