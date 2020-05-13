JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department in investigating a stabbing and attempted robbery that took place early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, to a report of a stabbing at 12 ½ S. Academy St.

Police learned the victim was stabbed after refusing to comply with the suspect’s demand for money. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet tall with a stocky build, about 40 to 50-years old, bald and clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black coat, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call police at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. People also can submit tips anonymously via the P3 Tips app for smartphones.