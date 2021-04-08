Law enforcement agencies are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Brodhead on Thursday night, according to a news release.
Brodhead police responded to the shooting in the area of Fourth Street and Second Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., according to the release. Police think several shots were fired by the only occupant of the suspect car toward a car that was driving in front of it. The other car was hit, and its sole occupant was not injured.
Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said police have a possible identification of the shooter, but that suspect has not been arrested. Hughes said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety. It is not known why the suspect targeted the other driver.
The investigation, which includes Brodhead police, the Green County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, is ongoing, and people are asked to stay away from the intersection of Fourth Street and Second Avenue, according to the release.