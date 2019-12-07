TOWN OF ROCK

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday was investigating a “shots fired” incident near Highways 51 and 11, and authorities shut down a section of Highway 11 during what authorities said was an “ongoing investigation.”

A Rock County 911 Communications supervisor said police had been called to an area near a bridal business at 2916 S. Highway 51 for a shots fired call at 8:21 p.m. Saturday.

The 911 center supervisor said the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was handling an investigation of the incident. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured, and police late Saturday hadn’t released details about the shots-fired incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol in an alert late Saturday said the southbound lanes of Highway 51 at Highway 11 were being temporarily shut down. The alert did not give a reason for the closure.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, a Gazette reporter and photographer observed several police with flashlights investigating the area around the emergency room entrance at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. It wasn’t clear if police activity at the hospital was connected to the shots fired reported just south of Janesville Saturday night.

Janesville Police Sgt. Robert Perkins said late Saturday that shots fired had been reported south of city limits. He indicated that police at the hospital were assisting in an incident the sheriff’s office was investigating.

Perkins deferred further comment to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.