JANESVILLE
Janesville police are investigating an apparent shooting late Saturday that authorities believe left several bullet holes in a home along North Pontiac Drive on the city's east side.
Janesville Police Sgt. James Holford said police late Saturday found what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in a home and a camper parked next to the home, which is on the east side of the 2000 block of North Pontiac Drive.
Holford told a Gazette reporter at the scene that police responded to the area just before 11 p.m. Saturday after multiple neighbors reported they'd heard several gun shots in an area near the intersection of North Pontiac Drive and Randolph Road.
Holford said nobody appears to have been injured, but he said the house appeared to have been hit by at least two bullets. The camper next to the house appeared to have been hit by at least one bullet, he said.
Police used yellow crime scene tape to block off a one-block area on North Pontiac Drive between Huron Drive and Randolph Road late Saturday.
Holford said officers were still investigating, but no one at or near the residence had given police any clear ideas of what may have prompted the apparent shooting. He said police don't yet have a clear idea of a possible motive.
He said police as of late Saturday had not identified any suspects.
Holford said there are early indications that someone may have fired a gun from a vehicle in the street, based in part on the fact it appears bullets hit both the house and the camper next to it.
“Kind of the way the scene sets up, that would be my suspicion,” Holford said. “That, and the fact that multiple people looked outside and didn’t see anything. I don’t really know how else someone would get out of here that quickly.”
Several officers were combing the scene late Saturday as rain fell and wind blew wet leaves over the street.
Holford said the section of North Pontiac would remain roped off while crime scene officers brought in equipment overnight to try to recover any items, such as possible bullet casings, that might yield clues about the incident.
He said police were checking other houses in the immediate area but as of late Saturday, officers had found only one house that appeared to have been hit by bullets.
“I don’t know. It’s up in the air if they were targeted, or there were multiple houses shot at, or if somebody shot at the wrong house thinking it was somebody else’s,” Holford said.
