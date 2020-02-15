JANESVILLE
Janesville police say former UW Badgers football player Marcus T. Randle El has been arrested and charged with two counts of homicide in the killing of two Janesville women earlier this week.
In a press conference Saturday evening, Janesville Police Lt. Charles Aagaard said Randle El, 33, Homewood, Illinois, turned himself in Saturday afternoon to police at the second district of the Chicago Police Department.
Aagaard said Randle El is the only suspect at this point in the Feb. 10 shooting homicides that killed Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, Janesville, and former Janesville resident Brittany N. McAdory, 28.
He said Randle El has not confessed to the killings, but he turned himself into police about 3 p.m. Saturday.
Aagaard indicated because Randle El was arrested in Illinois for a crime committed in Wisconsin, he'd face a legal extradition process.
Janesville police were in Chicago when Randle El turned himself in, Aagaard said. Investigators believe Randle El took an SUV the women had been in early on Feb. 10 before they were shot and killed.
Investigators believe Randle El stole the SUV after the shootings and later abandoned it along Interstate 294 near Justice, Illinois, in suburban Chicago.
Aagaard, flanked in the press conference by Janesville Police Chief David Moore, said the investigation is still active, but police believe Randal El had planned to meet Winchester and McAdory sometime early in the morning. It wasn't immediately clear why the three had planned to meet.
Police say the two women were found shot several times, initially discovered by a resident driving past.
On Wednesday, police said they had an unidentified suspect in mind in the killing of Winchester and McAdory but until Saturday had not identified who it was.
Until Saturday, police only said the suspect and the two women knew each other. On Saturday, police did not give details of how McAdory, Winchester and Randle El were acquainted.
Aagaard said police haven't yet recovered a gun used in the killings.
Randle El is a former wide receiver for the UW Badgers football team from 2004 to 2007. He is the brother of retired NFL player Antwaan Randle El, who was a former player for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In 2014, Marcus Randle El faced criminal charges in what police called an abduction of his daughter.
Randle El has faced charges for violent episodes in the past. Police said Randle El in 2014 showed up at the Cook County, Illinois, home of his former girlfriend and mother of his then-3-year-old daughter with a pistol. Police believe Randle El took the daughter and then drove off in an SUV with the daughter. The daughter was later returned home safely.
Randle El later was arrested and charged with felony home invasion and child abduction in the incident.
As police were investigating the Janesville killings earlier in the week, friends of Winchester and McAdory wrote in social media posts that they thought Randle El was involved in the women's deaths.
Some of those posts have since been removed.
The Saturday press conference comes after nearly a week of grieving by friends and families as police continued to pursue an arrest in the killings. Earlier this week, friends and family of the two slain women held a vigil and used dozens of balloons, candles and other items to decorate the spot where the two women were found by police.
Police said they’d been working on collecting enough evidence to allow an arrest warrant. Police said they don’t believe the killings were a random act, and they’ve said they don’t believe the public is in danger.
Police found McAdory and Winchester were found shot behind the TA Express Travel Center at 3222 Humes Road at about 2 a.m. Monday after the two women were seen going in the travel center and then leaving.
Earlier this week, police said they were still trying to piece together where McAdory and Winchester had been late Sunday an early Monday before they’d come to the truck stop.
In a brief statement during the press conference, police Chief David Moore said he hoped the arrest of Randle El could bring some comfort to the grieving families of McAdory and Winchester.