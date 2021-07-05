JANESVILLE
Wisconsin State Patrol officials say traffic on Interstate 90/39 has been shut down for several hours between Janesville and Edgerton after three semitrailer trucks crashed on the north side of the freeway Monday morning.
A police official at the state patrol’s DeForest post said as of 3 p.m. police and emergency crews were still trying to “As quickly and safely as possible,” to clear a complicated crash scene and restore the flow of traffic Monday on a heavy holiday travel day.
The official said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on the interstate near Milton-Harmony Townline Road north of Janesville. Three semis apparently crashed in the northbound lanes, but the official said at least one of the semis crashed through a concrete median in the middle of the interstate.
Both northbound and southbound lanes remained shut down midafternoon from the Highway 11 on interchange to just north of Edgerton, and local police wrestled with thousands of cars that were being sent on a detour route through Janesville through highway along Highways 14 and 26.
The state patrol hasn’t given details on the crash, including whether there were injuries or any spills from the semi crash.
Images from a state Department of Transportation camera at I/90-39 near the Highway 11 interchange showed traffic backed up for miles to the south. The state patrol official said backups were happening both south of Janesville and north of Edgerton.
Detour routes around the crash were fueling a steady queue of heavy traffic along Highway 14 on Janesville’s north side. The flow was leading to unusual backups of local traffic along neighborhood side streets including parts of residential Lexington and Pontiac drives.
“It’s backing up, it’s clogging up the intersection here,” one Janesville police officer dispatched on the radio at about 2:48 p.m.
The officer was talking about traffic along Highway 26 on Janesville’s north side, one of the stretches of where thousands of vehicles were still being diverted from the crash area Monday afternoon—several hours after the crash was reported.
