JANESVILLE
Janesville police are investigating the deaths of two women early Monday morning as a double homicide, Police Chief Dave Moore said.
Nobody was in custody early Monday afternoon, Moore said.
"We have a lot of work to do on this one," Moore said.
Janesville police responded at about 3:20 a.m. to a report of two down subjects in the area of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive. Officers later learned both female victims suffered gunshot wounds, according to a police news release sent early Monday afternoon.
Both victims were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital where they died as a result of their injuries, according to the release.
Police will not be releasing the names of the victims until the families are notified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the release.
A 5 p.m. news conference is being planned, Moore said.
Shell casings were found at the scene of the incident on Midvale Drive early this morning, authorities said.
Vivian Ward told a Gazette reporter officers asked her if she'd heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Monday and told her they were investigating a double homicide.
Ward lives in an apartment building near the scene and spoke while waiting with her child to get on the bus.
She pointed to red spots in the snow at the parking lot entrance that looked like blood.
A Rock County 911 Communication Center dispatcher said Janesville police were sent to the area of Midvale and Deerfield drives at 3:17 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run with injuries with two people lying in the snow. Both women were taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center by Janesville Fire Department ambulance.
The scene is near apartment buildings on Midvale Drive that are located directly behind the TA Express truck stop on Highway 14.
Lt. Todd Kleisner said he could not give more details.
"The public is not in danger. This was a targeted thing," Kleisner said.
A Gazette reporter at the scene Monday morning reported police were taking down yellow police tape and were searching through the snow using rakes and shovels.
Midvale Drive had been closed but was opened at about 7:50 a.m.
This story will be updated.