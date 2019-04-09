JANESVILLE

Janesville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three males involved in a purse snatching at Target, according to a police news release.

At about 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, three males wearing hoodies pulled up over their heads entered the Target store at 2017 Humes Road. A woman was shopping in the store's food section with her purse in her cart, and they grabbed the purse and fled, according to the news release.

The thieves left in a black, four-door BMW with black rims and dark-tinted windows, the release states.

Anyone with information on the males or the vehicle can contact Janesville Area CrimeStoppers 24 hours a day at 608-756-3636, submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com or submit a tip via the free P3 tips app for Android or iPhone. Tipsters also can call the Janesville Police Department’s nonemergency number, 608-755-3100.