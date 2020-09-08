JANESVILLE

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Lion's Quick Mart on Janesville's north side early Tuesday morning, according to a police department news release.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday at the Lion’s Quick Mart at 2615 Milton Ave.

An employee told police the robber displayed a firearm before stealing an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, according to the release.

The robber fled on foot before officers arrived at the gas station and was last seen walking west on Holiday Drive. Police set up a perimeter but were unable to locate the man, according to the release.

The robber was described as a Black man between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and wearing dark pants, a black mask, white head wrap and dark shoes. The robber also was wearing a blue jacket with a white logo on the left chest and white stripes down the arms, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.