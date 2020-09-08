JANESVILLE

Police are searching for a robber from an armed robbery early Tuesday morning at a gas station on Janesville's north side, according to a police department news release.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday at Lion’s Quick Mart, 2615 Milton Ave.

An employee told police the robber showed a firearm before stealing an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, according to the release.

The robber fled on foot before officers arrived at the gas station and was last seen walking west on Holiday Drive. Police set up a perimeter but were unable to locate the robber, according to the release.

The robber was described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, 5’5” to 5’6” tall with a thin build and wearing dark pants, a black mask, white head wrap and dark shoes. The robber was also wearing a blue jacket with a white logo on the left chest and white stripes down the arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.