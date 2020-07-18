JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in a robbery Friday night at the Walgreens on Center Avenue.

The man walked into the pharmacy, 1740 Center Ave., around 9:40 p.m. Friday and brandished a screwdriver at an employee before demanding money. The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money, running southwest from the pharmacy.

The robber is described as a white male with a medium build. He was wearing a baseball hat with black shorts, a black shirt and black shoes.

A police dog tracked the man west on Conde Street, but he was picked up by an unknown vehicle and police lost him.

Those with information are asked to call the police department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.