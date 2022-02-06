Authorities say a five-person team ran off with money and prescription drugs after they robbed a Walgreen’s pharmacy at gunpoint early Sunday on Janesville’s northeast side.
In a Nixle alert posted Sunday, Janesville police show a store security camera still of three people authorities say were in a five-person heist that rolled out a few minutes after 6 a.m. on Sunday at the Walgreen’s at 1717 Milton Avenue.
Police detectives said initial investigations indicate that after the four men and one woman came in the Walgreen’s, two of the men flashed handguns at multiple employees an demanded to be let in to the store’s safe and the pharmacy.
Police said Walgreen’s staff complied, and the group ran out of the store with money and prescription drugs. They were last seen running toward an athletic club next door to Walgreen’s.
No one was injured in the robbery, police said.
A security video still police released Sunday shows three of the five people entering the Walgreen's wearing hooded coats and a hooded sweatshirt, their faces covered with what appear to be full-face ski masks.
Two members of the group not shown in the video are described as being a white man in his early- to mid-20s last seen wearing gray, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and an orange mask, and a black woman in her early- to mid-20s wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark-colored pants and a black mask.
Police are urging anyone with information to call police at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.