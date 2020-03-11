MADISON

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-2nd Congressional District, announced Wednesday he was canceling his four scheduled town halls next week “to avoid growing concerns around large-group gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Pocan said instead he will host a Facebook Live town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, when he will give an update on the virus’ spread and answer other constituent questions regarding recent congressional news.

The online meeting can be accessed at www.facebook.com/RepMarkPocan.