BELOIT

A portion of Pleasant Street will close to traffic starting Monday near the former Angel Museum property, according to a city of Beloit news release.

City workers will be installing new water service at the property. The road will be closed for the duration of the project, according to the release.

Drivers will need to follow posted detour signs from Broad Street to Fourth Street then to the Walter Knight Bridge before meeting back on Highway 51/Riverside Drive, according to the release.

Work is expected to finish by Friday, Nov. 6, weather permitting.