JANESVILLE

Various streets are scheduled for pavement resurfacing from Monday, May 6, through May 15, according to a city news release.

No-parking signs will be posted from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on designated streets when work is scheduled. Streets will be open to through traffic.

Residents can access their driveways during the milling—or grinding—process that removes the old street surface. However, they will not be able to access driveways during paving operations and are advised to park on streets beyond the project area. Pavement work will be completed within the day.

These streets are scheduled for pavement work:

Greenwood Drive, from Morningside Drive to North Wright Road.

Excalibur Drive, from Randolph Road to Curry Lane.

Meadowlark Drive, from Randolph Road to La Mancha Drive.

Doubletree Drive, from Randolph Road to La Mancha Drive.

La Mancha Drive, from North Wright Road to termini east of Doubletree Drive.

Shannon Drive, from East Milwaukee Street to Randolph Road.

Valencia Drive, from Wuthering Hills Drive to Bordeaux Drive.

Southwyck Drive, from North Wuthering Hills Drive to Lyndhurst Drive.

Brunswick Lane, from Princeton Road to Margate Drive.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3162.