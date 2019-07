JANESVILLE

A section of eastbound West Wall Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, according to a city news release.

The closure spans from North Jackson Street to North Franklin Street. Westbound traffic and access to angled parking near the police department will remain open.

Renovation work on City Hall will be completed during the closure.

For more information, call project manager Fred Hookham at 608-755-3168.